City of Kannapolis residential and commercial development growth trend continues

Other factors contributing to the development of the city include a high quality of life for people, the I-85 corridor, proximity to the Charlotte region, a welcoming attitude to companies and more. “As growth happens in the Charlotte region and moves up the I-85 corridor, companies and people look for nearby cities to move to that offer welcoming business atmosphere and great quality of life for their employees,” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg. “We have a forward-looking City Council and staff who have invested in the right things to ensure we attract quality companies and grow responsibly.” In the last three years the city has welcomed a one million-square-foot Amazon Distribution Center, the Linder Industrial Machinery Company, and the N.C. Food Innovation Lab. Newly announced is the Prime Beverage Manufacturing facility on Kannapolis Parkway. Each of these facilities has brought hundreds of jobs to the city. The new Atrium Health Ballpark, and West Avenue Streetscape have also been completed.