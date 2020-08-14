Charlotte Southern Christmas show canceled over COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This year’s Southern Christmas Show, a November staple in Charlotte, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The 53rd Southern Christmas show was scheduled to take place November 12-22 at The Park Expo and Conference Center off Independence Boulevard in Charlotte.
“The wellbeing and safety of all attendees and exhibitors are our first priority in creating a dynamic marketplace. Be safe,” the Southern Christmas Show posted on Facebook.
The Southern Christmas Show says they are working to bring the show to life online so that visitors may continue to shop and support the exhibitors.
All booked exhibitors should receive an email with more information.
