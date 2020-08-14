Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to release workout schedules for athletes by Aug. 21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say they will share publicly a 2020-2021 workout schedule for athletes and staff by Friday, Aug. 21.
The upcoming announcement will provide clarity on opening dates and procedures for workouts to resume with athletes receiving guidance from coaches and staff at CMS facilities and athletic fields.
The move comes after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced significant changes to sports schedules for the 2020-2021 school year.
CMS had previously stated the district would base its plan to resume offseason conditioning for athletes in large part on what the NCHSAA determined regarding scheduling.
“Now that the High School Athletic Association has provided its proposed schedule, we have the guideposts we need from a scheduling standpoint to develop proposed dates for when our student-athletes can once again participate in workouts led by coaches and staff,” said CMS Athletics Director Sue Doran.
Discussions with principals and athletic directors have been ongoing as to how and when to best return athletic teams to CMS campuses for workouts.
Additional input from those groups provided after the NCHSAA’s schedule changes will be included to help inform CMS’ decisions.
Doran added that beyond proposed dates for resumption of offseason conditioning, CMS’ plan will comply with NCHSAA guidelines for enhanced safety measures and procedures for protecting student-athlete and staff health.
NCHSAA guidance allows school districts to establish more restrictive procedures than those provided by NCHSAA but not less.
