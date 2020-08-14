Charlotte family relying on hotspot from library to access internet for remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Internet access is key to virtual learning, and it can be a struggle for some low-income families in Charlotte.
Sharay Timmons is a single mother of four. Her children are starting virtual learning through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Monday, while she is also getting a college degree online.
She says none of it would be possible without the lifeline thrown to her from her local library.
Unable to afford an internet plan, she and her children are relying on a hot spot from the library on Beatties Ford Road to stay connected.
“I was homeless for like a year,” Timmons said. “I had to send my kids to Michigan and I had to go to the women’s shelter. Even at the women’s shelter, I was able to utilize the hotspot because being homeless, working doesn’t stop school.”
Now, they have a home and a plan.
While Timmons takes online courses, her children will learn the same way.
“I’ll be like the teacher walking around showing them what they’re supposed to do,” she said.
It’s all possible because of this hot spot and another one they hope to get from CMS.
It will be challenging because she also has to go to work.
“I will be switching my schedule to later in the evening because virtual learning is an all-day process, so I gotta be here to monitor them,” Timmons said.
She’s staying positive to set an example.
“Anything is possible if you put your mind to it,” Timmons said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.