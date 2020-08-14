Belk donates $30,000, plus 10,000 masks to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for COVID-19 relief effort

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-area Belk is donating $30,000 to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in preparation for the 2020-21 school year.
In addition, Belk is giving 10,000 masks to the school district.
The department store said on Friday that a $25,000 donation will go to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, “providing students with the technology they need to stay connected as remote learning is set to begin next week.”
That funding will provide internet hotspots and prepaid internet service to students without home connectivity.
CMS announced that it will start the school year with fully remote instruction.
Belk associates from the corporate office, located in Charlotte, contributed an additional $5,000 to the CMS Foundation.
“COVID-19 has added layers of complexity and stress to our lives, and the pandemic is disproportionately impacting low income families. Without reliable internet access and technology, the achievement gap that already exists for the underprivileged in our community will intensify,” said Lisa Harper, CEO at Belk. “We are committed to help lift these barriers that are straining families, starting right here in Charlotte.”
Belk is gifting 10,000 masks to CMS for educators, administrators and students.
“We are tremendously grateful for Belk’s generous contribution to our CMS COVID-19 Relief Fund and for the donation of masks to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools,” said Sonja Gantt, executive director of CMS Foundation. “This donation from one of our community’s most iconic retailers will support critical learning needs and safety practices as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”
