Widespread rain and storm chances linger into Friday and Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widespread, scattered rain and storms will continue for Friday and Saturday, especially for the afternoon and evening hours.
Temperatures are expected to start off in the lower 70s in the morning with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.
The tropical airmass will continue to stay over the Carolinas, providing storms with plenty of moisture, which will lead to heavy downpours and the chance for flash flooding.
Some storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning. The NC mountains can expect morning temperatures to start off in the lower 60s, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Scattered rain and storms look to linger into Sunday, yet rain coverage will not be as widespread. High temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Sunday, with NC mountain temperatures topping out in the upper 70s.
A few rain showers and storms will be possible for Monday and Tuesday, with scattered rain and storms likely for midweek next week. High temperatures look to stay in the mid to upper 80s through midweek next week.
Tropical Storm Josephine formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean today and is the earliest that a 10th named storm has formed in the Atlantic since record-keeping began.
The previous record for the earliest “J” name storm was Tropical Storm Jose, which formed August 22nd, 2005. Right now, Tropical Storm Josephine looks to stay out in the Atlantic and away from the U.S., yet we will keep a close watch on it.
A low-pressure system over the Outer Banks, may take on tropical characteristics in the coming days, so we will keep a close watch on changes with that system as well. Either way, that is the same low-pressure system that continues to bring heavy rain for the Carolinas.
Have a fantastic Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
