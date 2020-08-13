UNC Charlotte political science professor speaks about conventions, potential impact on voters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several weeks of planning, discussion and debate, the Democratic and Republican national conventions are just days away.
The 2020 Democratic National Convention was set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The 2020 Republican National Convention was scheduled to happen in Charlotte.
While both events will still happen in some capacity, neither will look like the large, full-scale conventions of years past.
The Republican presidential nomination will be livestreamed during the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. The 2020 RNC’s Committee on Arrangements (COA) announced plans to livestream the formal nomination of President Donald J. Trump on Monday, August 24. Monday’s convention proceedings will still be attended by 336 delegates.
The Democratic convention will be mostly online, but a few hundred people are scheduled to gather at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. Those who attend the convention will have to wear a face mask, get tested daily for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.
WBTV spoke to Dr. Eric Heberlig, a professor of political science and public administration at UNC-Charlotte, regarding the upcoming conventions. The professor addressed the difficulties of conducting conventions during the pandemic.
“I think the challenge this year is because they’re going to be largely virtual, that we just don’t know how that format is gonna play out on television or newspapers or the other media,” said Heberlig. “We know what they’ve been like over the past generations since the advent of television, but this is gonna be a very different format and we’re just not sure what’s gonna work and what’s not gonna work or how interested people will be in tuning in in this new format.”
Heberlig said he predicts there will be less interest in the conventions this year because of the way the events will be formatted.
“With a virtual convention, you’re not going to have an audience. You’re not gonna have the crowds so that dynamic of the convention isn’t gonna be there and that’s probably gonna make for less compelling television,” explained the professor.
Heberlig noted that the unorthodox events could also mean candidates garnering less support from undecided voters than what they might normally receive following a major political convention.
“I think given the context that we’re in, given the fact that the conventions are not gonna be there typical rally format, I just don’t see the same size bump or same duration of changes in public opinion that we typically see,” said Heberlig.
The professor noted he is still interested in seeing how the conventions will play out. He said he also suggests that voters take time to watch the virtual events too, despite the lack of festivities that will be present.
“This is your best chance to hear directly from the candidates, both the presidential candidate and the vice presidential candidate of what they think is important,” said the professor. “They’re laying out their issue agenda, what their priorities are gonna be, what their experiences have been so viewers, voters, can see for themselves what these people are all about.”
The DNC will take place Monday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 20. The RNC will take place Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27.
