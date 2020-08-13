Two S.C. non-profits impacted by COVID-19 team up to help community

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -With the coronavirus still looming, the amount of people needing help grows every day. A Lancaster non-profit helping its community is getting a boost from another non-profit finding a new way to give back.
Lines of cars filled with people patiently waiting for food is a usual site for the volunteers at Hope in Lancaster Inc.
It is not a typical drive-thru. At Hope, money is not accepted.
”Sometimes you need help taking care of your family,” said Valerie Bayes, who gets food from the organization.
Bayes waited on Thursday to collect a few bags of food. The coronavirus drove her to seek out extra help.
”There’s no jobs,” said Bayes. “I’ve been trying to go back to work but nobody wants to hire somebody that’s quote disabled.”
Hope in Lancaster’s Assistant Director Susan Dolphin watched these lines grow since the coronavirus began.
”COVID has brought out a whole different need,” said Dolphin. “Being able to serve more people, we can only do that with partners.”
That is where Seth’s Giving Tree comes in.
Around this time, the non-profit hosts its Bear Hug Brawl. It’s a fun time for football and fundraising. This non-profit invites JV football teams around Lancaster County to raise money for community outreach.
Continuing COVID cases means no football, but it did not stop the players from giving back.
With a competition, all four Lancaster County Schools district areas are raising money and securing food for Hope. The players already secured over 600 pounds of food and $650 to donate.
”With Seth’s giving tree, that is what we’re based upon. Giving to the community to helping the community any way we can,” said Angie Matthews, a Seth’s Giving Tree board member.
Dolphin said every pound makes a big impact.
”That’s just more we can put into their hands. Families, seniors, individuals who are still unable to go back to work. We’re just so excited because that just allows us to do more,” said Dolphin.
The coronavirus affected both these non-profits, but it is also bringing them together.
