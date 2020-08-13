Thermal cameras among the preparations as first day of school looms for Caldwell County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County Schools are making final preparations to welcome students back on Monday.
The system allowed parents to sign up their children for total online learning.
Many did.
Most students, though, will spend two days a week in the classroom, with the rest of the week online.
Those students will be split with one group coming into school on Mondays and Tuesdays, the others on Thursdays and Fridays.
School officials say that will mean smaller classes, but that’s a good thing.
Social distancing will be required and fewer students will make that easier.
The system will pass out 5 reusable masks to every student and will sanitize buses and classrooms regularly.
Everyone will also be checked coming into the schools.
To help in that end, 11 thermal imaging cameras were bought.
The cameras can read the temperatures of multiple people at the same time.
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will show an alert on the monitor.
No one will be allowed into the schools with a temperature that high or higher.
The cameras, and all the equipment and supplies needed for the sanitizing were paid for, mostly, though the federal CARES Act funds.
The total so far has added up to more than a million dollars. Safety measures will be reviewed and upgraded when needed, said officials.
