Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Indiana girl ‘in extreme danger’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FOX19) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Thursday for a missing 10-year-old Indiana girl.
Adrianna J. Mendez was last seen in Fort Wayne about 12:30 am.
“Adrianna is believed to be in extreme danger,” the alert reads.
She is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall and 100 pounds with dark brown hair with brown eyes, according to the alert.
Adrianna was last seen wearing a pink top with black sleeves, and black pajama bottoms with pink stars.
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating.
If you have any information on Adrianna, contact Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222 or call 911.
