Son accused of shooting father during argument in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A father was rushed to the hospital and his son was arrested after a shooting in Salisbury late Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at a home on the 900 block of Celebration Drive, off of Ryan Street. Officials at the scene said the son shot his father after the two argued and got into a fight in the living room of the home.
The father was taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Officials say he is in critical condition.
The son, police said, is in custody but no charges have been filed yet.
No names nor further information have been released.
