Sheriff: Juvenile arrested for break-ins and larcenies in eastern Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile has been arrested by Rowan deputies, charged with a string of larcenies and break-ins in eastern Rowan County.
In June, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft of several dirt bikes, ATV’s, and break-ins to cars and buildings in the eastern part of the county. The suspect was breaking into buildings and stealing dirt bikes and 4 wheelers.
Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office say they were able to determine that a 15-year-old had committed these crimes. They say that in one instance the juvenile broke into the same building on two separate occasions. The victim caught him in the act of stealing the same dirt bike after it had been recovered the first time and the juvenile fled the scene after shooting at the victim.
The juvenile was stopped on Thursday, August 6, on a stolen moped, and was in possession of stolen items from the vehicles that had been broken into. A stolen gun was also located.
The juvenile has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, 14 counts of larceny of a motor vehicle for stealing the dirt bikes, 4 wheelers and one golf cart, 10 counts of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle. 9 counts of larceny after breaking and entering, 11 counts of breaking and entering, 2 counts of larceny of a firearm, one count of trespassing, 3 counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of injury to personal property, 2 counts of felony larceny, 3 counts of possession of stolen goods, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of marijuana.
A secure custody order was obtained for the juvenile by the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, 1st Lt Rodney Mahaley 704-216-8711, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene 704-216-8686 or Detective Josh Simmons 704-216-8662.
