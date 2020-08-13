Sheriff: Juvenile arrested for break-ins and larcenies in eastern Rowan

The juvenile has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, 14 counts of larceny of a motor vehicle for stealing the dirt bikes, 4 wheelers and one golf cart, 10 counts of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle. 9 counts of larceny after breaking and entering, 11 counts of breaking and entering, 2 counts of larceny of a firearm, one count of trespassing, 3 counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of injury to personal property, 2 counts of felony larceny, 3 counts of possession of stolen goods, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of marijuana.