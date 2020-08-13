Rowan County launches COVID Community Paramedic program

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In Rowan County a new program has been launched where paramedics will work specifically with patients recovering from COVID-19.
Rowan County Manager Aaron Church heard about the idea when talking with officials in other parts of the state, and thought it would work well in Rowan County. Emergency Services Interim Chief Allen Cress said the county then put it on a fast track for development.
Rowan County Commissioners approved the idea on August 4th.
People can sign up for the COVID Community Paramedic program when contact tracing and follow-up appointments are conducted by the Rowan County Health Department.
The program can also receive referrals from the Salisbury VA Medical Center or Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
On Thursday, paramedic Sally Rogers was helping out at a face mask distribution event in Salisbury, but she’s excited about the new opportunity to work with COVID19 positive patients after they’ve gotten out of the hospital.
“I help people on the truck, but I don’t get to see what happens to them on the end. This way I can help them, see the outcome, and that’s awesome to me,” Rogers said.
She’s worked as a paramedic on an ambulance for 15 years, and now will serve as one of what will eventually be four COVID Community Paramedics.
“We’re hoping that we can make sure that we don’t have re-entries into the hospitals,” Cress said. “We’ll be able to go out, the paramedics will check them out, make sure their breathing is normal, their lungs are clear.”
“Head to toe assessments, we actually do stuff if they need help with their medicines, if they need help with groceries, stuff like that,” Rogers said.
“Anything we can do to assist them while they’re convalescing with COVID,” Cress added.
The COVID community paramedics will operate in plain clothes and unmarked cars. “It’s to try and protect the dignity of the patient and the confidentiality,” Cress said.
And for Sally Rogers, it’s another way to serve the community at a time when it’s most needed.
“I’ve always had compassion; I’ve been on a truck for just about 15 years,” Rogers said. “I went through the community paramedic program actually when we offered it several several years ago and just a great opportunity. I’m real excited about it.”
The program services will end for participants after they’ve gone at least 10 days since symptoms began and the person has been free of fever for 24 hours.
The program was funded for four months using coronavirus relief funds, it may be extended.
To learn more about the program, email ccp@rowancountync.gov or call 980-432-1557
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.