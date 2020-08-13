Reward offered for return of N.C. teen missing for more than a month

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in McDowell County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl who hasn’t been seen in more than a month.
Amanda Nevaeh Brown, 15, was last seen on Triton Way in Old Fort at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. Investigators say they have been following up on leads since her disappearance, but have had no luck locating her.
Brown is considered a runaway, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
She is described as a white female, 5‘3″ tall and 115 lbs. She has red shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.
Anyone who sees Brown or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 652-2235 or Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers - text “TIP MCDOWELLSO” and your information to 888777.
A cash reward is being offered for Brown’s safe return.
