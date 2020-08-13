$5,000 reward offered in case of woman found ‘viciously murdered’ behind Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever’s responsible for killing a woman then leaving her body behind a business in west Charlotte last year.
The body of 61-year-old Jennifer Ann Banner was found wrapped up on October 16, 2019, near a business in a strip mall on Freedom Drive, across the street from Taco Bell.
Police have previously said they believe she was targeted, and they fear her killer could be targeting others.
On Wednesday, CMPD said they were still working tirelessly on the case. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
Police are urging anyone in the community with any information at all to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911. Tips made through Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.
According to the autopsy released Monday, workers at one of the businesses found Banner’s body wrapped up in a blanket and a tarp secured with electrical cord. At first the workers thought it was refuse, but checked the next day after it was not removed and discovered it was a body. They then called 911.
The autopsy report states that Banner had been decapitated, and that her head was absent at the time of the autopsy. According to the report, she was identified by fingerprints.
Officials say her neck contained “sharp force injuries,” but it cannot be determined whether she was killed before those injuries occurred.
WBTV has reached out to CMPD to ask if any additional evidence was recovered at or near the scene. We are still awaiting a response.
The conclusion of the report states that Banner’s death was caused by “undetermined homicidal means.”
Police immediately began a homicide investigation into Banner’s death when she was found in October, but released few details until a press conference on December 20, 2019.
“I’ve been in law enforcement a long time. I’ve been a part of a lot of homicide investigations,” said CMPD Capt. Rob Dance in December. “She was viciously murdered. The worst case that I’ve ever seen.”
Dance added that investigators believe Banner was killed at another location and her body dropped off where she was found.
Capt. Dance said they believe Banner may have been targeted due her lifestyle, which investigators say may have included drugs and prostitution.
“No one deserves to die like she did," Dance said. "No one.”
Dance said there is a “remote possibility there is a public safety concern.”
“We want the public to know this person responsible for her death is still out there, and could very well be targeting people living a similar lifestyle,” Capt. Dance said. “It’s a public safety concern because in the investigation because of the lifestyle she was living – if others are engaged in that lifestyle, they may cross paths with that individual.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.