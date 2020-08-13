Potential for flash flooding Thursday with return of late-day storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 'rinse-and-repeat' forecast is in for steam. Numerous scattered downpours and thunderstorms will lead to wet weather across many WBTV neighborhoods during the latter of half of the day.
Slow-moving thunderstorms will produce locally heavy rain and a risk of flooding this afternoon into early tonight. Therefore, a Flash Flood Watch as been issued for our northern Mountain counties, which includes: Ashe and Watauga counties.
Keep in mind, flash flooding can be expected in areas of quick heavy rainfall and areas of persistent moderate or heavier rainfall. Some storm cells could produce 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short period of time. Isolated flash floods are still possible across the Foothills and Piedmont.
The heat will be blighted a bit by the increase in rain and cloud coverage today, therefore highs will top out in the upper 80s in the Piedmont with 70s and lower 80s expected in the Mountains and Foothills. Overnight most neighborhoods will cool off into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly calm conditions, but that doesn't mean isolated storms won't roll through your backyard overnight.
Scattered storm chance range from 60-70% Friday and Saturday, too. While temperatures will stay in the upper 80s over the next few days, the high humidity will not relent. The drier day of the weekend will be Sunday as we trend toward lower chances for the first couple days of the workweek.
Meanwhile, in the tropics, less than 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward islands, the former Tropical Depression 11 has been upgrade to a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Josephine is the tenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week.
Currently, the system poses no direct threat to the Carolinas.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
