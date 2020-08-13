No mask citations for CMPD, but enforcement is difficult

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On June 24th North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 147, which requires people to wear masks in businesses and other public places. The order allows law enforcement to issue citations to businesses that fail to enforce the requirement to wear face coverings. But those citations just aren't happening.
“To date, has CMPD has not issued any of those citations has it?” a WBTV reporter asked CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes.
“Not that I’m aware of. That is a very difficult needle to thread,” Estes said.
Estes has taken the lead on COVID-19 for the department but that hasn’t included enforcement of any mask requirements. He says that’s because customers don’t have to wear a mask if they have an exception and businesses aren’t allowed to verify if those exceptions are valid. Proving a company is willfully ignoring the order is difficult.
“There’s too many exceptions, so we don’t believe it’s the PD’s role to be interjecting into people’s lives like that,” Estes said.
Instead, CMPD has focused on other local and state orders that ban alcohol sales after 11 pm and force the closure of bars and arcades. CMPD has visited more than 300 establishments and issued more than a dozen citations to companies in violation of those restrictions.
But even that isn't easy.
“We are trying to parse out if it’s a bar, if it’s a brewery, if it’s an eatery,” Estes said.
“If a business’s intent is to try and skirt the orders then we warn them and educate them and if that doesn’t work we’ll cite them.”
“Could CMPD being doing more to enforce, to issue citations and violations, of face covering mandates?” a WBTV reporter asked Estes.
“Of course. We could always do more but you have to remember at this point it’s at the expense of what else?” Estes said.
“We have hired no one to do Covid work. Crime has continued on, the public safety work has continued on. We are sworn to uphold the criminal laws. This Covid enforcement is on top of what our regular duties are.”
Soon mask enforcement will be taken out of CMPD’s hands entirely. Mecklenburg County is planning on hiring part-time ambassadors to follow up on complaints of mask violations at businesses.
