NCAA cancels fall sports championships; not FBS football

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has canceled all fall sports championships.
This decision will affect men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, FCS, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s water polo.
Division II and Division III had previously canceled their fall championships.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said the association would look into holding fall sports championships in the winter or spring.
The highest tier of Division I football, the Bowl Subdivision, is not impacted. The College Football Playoff is run by the conferences and six of those leagues are still moving toward having a season, including the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.