N.C. governor says he’ll seek jobless aid that Trump offered

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Roy Cooper says he’s preparing to accept extended unemployment benefits for North Carolina that President Donald Trump ordered as part of the continuing response to the COVID-19 economic downturn.
The Democratic governor told top Republican legislators of his plan Wednesday.
GOP leaders asked him on Tuesday to act quickly to ensure North Carolina workers can get an additional maximum weekly benefit of at least $300.
The legislature says it plans to authorize the state’s share of matching funds the order requires next month.
Cooper’s letter also blasted Republican lawmakers for state benefits he says are too long and don’t last long enough.
