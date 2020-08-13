Man comes to police department to retrieve phone, gets jailed on outstanding warrants and having drugs in his pockets

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who just wanted to retrieve his phone from police ended up getting much more than he bargained for.
According to the report, Antonio Devon Henderson, 39, of N. Jackson Street, went to the Salisbury Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. His phone had been left in a stolen car that was part of a police investigation.
When Henderson arrived, he told officers he was there to get the phone. Officers ran a quick check and found outstanding warrants on Henderson for possession of a weapon by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon. When officers searched Henderson, they found what they believe to be heroin, along with a glass smoking device, plastic straws, and burned foil paper.
Henderson was charged on the outstanding warrant, as well as the new charge of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $5000.
