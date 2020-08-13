Man charged in Union County shooting

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested for critically injuring another man in a shooting Wednesday in Union County.
Archie Lemario Blount, 49, has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.
He is in the Union County Jail after a shooting in the 900 block of Clark Street.
Union County deputies responded to a shooting around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen area.
The victim remains at Atrium Main in Charlotte in critical condition, deputies say.
Deputies determined that the two were involved in an argument ahead of the shooting.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.