Longtime Mecklenburg County detention officer dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County detention officer of 20 years has died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to officials.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it was notified Thursday that Detention Officer Coretta Downing, 51, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12 due to complications from COVID 19.
Officer Downing has been employed with MCSO since April 19, 2000 and had worked at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center as a detention officer for the duration of her career.
“MCSO is deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Downing; our hearts, prayers and condolences go out to her grieving family. This came as quite a surprise to our organization as we all are dealing with the grief of the passing of one of our own,” Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said.
Officer Downing last worked at the facility on July 26.
She notified her shift supervisor that she wasn’t feeling well on July 29 when she called to inform them that she would not be coming to work and was going to seek medical attention.
Officer Downing was hospitalized on July 30 and MCSO was notified Thursday that she tested positive for COVID 19.
MCSO conducted contact tracing and notified any individuals who were determined to be in close contact with Officer Downing.
No residents housed in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center were at risk of exposure since Downing had been assigned to the control room since April.
