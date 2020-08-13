1 killed, 2 injured including child, in York County head-on crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two people were injured including a child in a head-on crash in York County Wednesday.
The incident happened on SC 161 near Maynard Grayson Road, six miles west of Clover at 1:45 p.m.
Troopers say a Honda sedan was headed south on SC 161 and a Chrysler van headed north on SC 161 when the Chrysler crossed the center line and hit the sedan head on.
The driver of the sedan was killed. Troopers say the driver was not seat belted, became entrapped and was extricated by mechanical means. This person was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the sedan.
The driver of the van was also not seat belted and suffered injuries after being entrapped and extricated by mechanical means. This driver was taken to the hospital by EMS.
A juvenile passenger, who was properly restrained in a child’s seat, was also injured and taken to the hospital by EMS.
The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
