Job retention webinar for local businesses in Rowan County set for August 20

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special webinar on job retention will take place on Thursday, August 20th at 1:30 pm to learn more about the state’s new Job Retention Grant.
Rowan County businesses and certain nonprofits that missed out on other COVID-19 relief funds can now apply for a new state program offering up to $250,000 in grants to help companies maintain their workforce.
Applications for the job-retention grants are available here on the North Carolina Department of Commerce website.
The short window for applying closes September 1st, so applicants should move quickly. On the webinar, Dan Gerlach, consultant for the NC Dept. of Commerce, will discuss the requirements and application process for the Job Retention Grant.
In this Zoom webinar, you’ll find out if you’re eligible, learn how to apply and have an opportunity to ask questions and participate in an open discussion regarding this COVID relief grant. In the efforts to assist existing industry employers here in Rowan County, the Rowan Economic Development Commission wants everyone in the community to have the opportunity to learn how this initiative can benefit them.
