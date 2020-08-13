Gov. Beshear expects ‘resolution’ in Breonna Taylor case before the Kentucky Derby

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear said he thinks a decision will be made in the Breonna Taylor case before the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear was asked if it would be insensitive to run the world’s most famous horse race amid the high-profile investigation that has sparked a national outcry.
“Surely, I think it’s been 150 days, surely there will be a resolution by that point,” he said.
Taylor was shot dead by LMPD narcotics officers serving a warrant at her home back in March, 153 days ago. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has given no timetable on when he’ll announce whether the three officers involved in Taylor’s death will be criminally charged.
“I think if we can get more information ... on exactly where (the investigation) is and what’s going on and what the next steps are, I think that will help people process,” Beshear said. “I don’t think this should extend another month unless we understand some very compelling reason.”
The governor also confirmed 785 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, pushing the state total to 37,686. Six more deaths have resulted in a total of 796 in Kentucky throughout the crisis.
Beshear said 189 of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, 61 in Fayette County and 29 in Warren County.
The governor provided several other key statistics:
+ Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.67 percent
+ 730,362 tests have been administered
+ 658 hospitalized/140 in an ICU/97 on a ventilator
+ At least 8,965 Kentuckians have recovered
In Kentucky's longterm-care facilities, 2,869 residents and 1,663 staff members have tested positive. There have been 496 deaths and at least 3,336 recoveries.
In the state’s 131 childcare facilities, 102 staffers and 87 children have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
