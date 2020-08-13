Downpours, flash flooding risk back in the forecast

While no one day looks to be a total washout, there is a good chance of more rain- 50% to 70% over the next few days. Localized flash flooding in neighborhoods where excessive rain falls will be a concern as well through the period, as any thunderstorm will be capable of putting down more than two inches of rain in a short period of time. High temperatures today will push 90° around Charlotte but may come up just shy as clouds gather and showers and storms get an earlier start.