Downpours, flash flooding risk back in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s not much change in the forecast today…tropical humidity and afternoon heat will lead to more scattered downpours, a trend that will likely linger into at least the start of the weekend.
While no one day looks to be a total washout, there is a good chance of more rain- 50% to 70% over the next few days. Localized flash flooding in neighborhoods where excessive rain falls will be a concern as well through the period, as any thunderstorm will be capable of putting down more than two inches of rain in a short period of time. High temperatures today will push 90° around Charlotte but may come up just shy as clouds gather and showers and storms get an earlier start.
Some showers and even a heavier thunderstorm could linger well into the overnight hours as lows bottom out in the lower 70s.
High temperatures are forecast to remain in the seasonal mid-upper 80s each day going forward into early next week, but before you get excited about slightly cooler readings, the humidity level will remain sky-high, so there really won’t be much relief.
As mentioned above, elevated rain chances are forecast to linger through at least the start of the upcoming weekend, though the trend suggests lowering chances by Sunday and next week.
We are also closely watching the tropics. While no impactful tropical systems look to impact the U.S. in the short term, the tropical depression we’ve been tracking 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands is drifting west and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine later today. We’ll be monitoring any development and keep you posted should it eventually become a threat, but at this point, it looks as if the cyclone will remain well offshore of the Carolinas and U.S. east coast.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.