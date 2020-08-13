Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and WILL WEISSERT | AP | August 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 4:10 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide mask mandate, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives over the next three months.

Biden and vice presidential running mate Sen. Kamala Harris spoke briefly Thursday after being briefed by public health and economic experts on the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has caused the deaths of more than 166,000 Americans and plunged the global economy into the worst economic recession since World War II.

