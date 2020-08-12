2-year-old shot, seriously injured in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being shot in west Charlotte Wednesday evening.
The incident happened on Camp Greene Street around 6:30 p.m. Officers responded in reference to an assault with deadly weapon.
When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old child with an apparent gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.
Officials say detectives say are currently speaking with all parties involved and are not looking for any additional suspects.
Representatives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Special Victims Unit, Metro Division, and Child Protective Services are assisting with the investigation.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
