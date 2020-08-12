Woman found deceased in fish pool, officials awaiting autopsy results

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was found deceased in a swimming pool that she had converted into a pond to raise koi fish.
The incident happened in 4000 block of Old Concord Road on Monday night.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Karen Starr Shaver, 59, was discovered in the pool by a friend of her boyfriend. The boyfriend said that Shaver was sitting in a lounge chair by the pool when he and his friend left, but then found her in the pool when they returned.
Shaver’s body has been sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected, according to Captain John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
