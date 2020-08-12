Viola Davis says she now ‘owns’ childhood plantation home where her parents were sharecroppers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Academy Award winning actress Viola Davis released a tweet Tuesday saying that she now owns, not only the house where her parents lived as sharecroppers, but “all of it”.
Davis’ tweet which she released on her 55th birthday referred to her childhood house in Saint Matthews, South Carolina.
Davis tweeted, “The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it.
‘May you live long enough to know why you were born.’
-Cherokee Birth Blessing-”
