UNC Charlotte’s newest chancellor navigating global pandemic during first semester in charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte launched their campus wide ‘Niner Nation Cares’ pledge to place healthy and safety as their top priority, while returning to education amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the task at hand for UNC Charlotte’s newest Chancellor, Dr. Sharon Gaber.
Gaber joins Niner Nation as the fifth chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and officially the first woman to serve as chancellor.
“If things escalate, then we will continue to work through if we have to shift to a fully online modality, we can do that,” says Gaber, regarding the university monitoring COVID-19 cases.
Right class enrollment is an even split. 50 percent of classes are online and the other half are in-person.
Even though less people might physically be on campus, the chancellor says COVID-19 health protocols are priority.
“Testing that we’re doing will be for individuals who either are symptomatic or have been around somebody who has in fact been diagnosed,” says Gaber.
Students will be given facemasks, digital thermometers and safety guidelines to follow as the return on campus.
The university launched their campus wide ‘Niner Nation Cares’ pledge to place healthy and safety as their top priority, while returning to education admist the pandemic.
UNC Charlotte has provided an official break down of their plans including residence hall protocols.
But Gaber knows a big part of college - is the social life.
So how does UNC Charlotte plan to keep an eye on student social gatherings?
“If they’re not doing what they should be doing to protect the rest of our community, they will be held accountable,” say Gaber. “I do know at other universities, they’ve talked about actually having to suspend students who aren’t working proactively in in the interests of the health and safety of the community.”
Gaber says those guidelines are still being worked out.
Despite the pandemic, the chancellor says UNC Charlotte’s enrollment is up and they’re ready to welcome nearly 4 thousand new students come fall.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.