Two face drug and larceny charges, accused of stealing $1000’s worth of items from retail stores

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged by deputies in Rowan County for stealing items from local retail stores, and for drug possession.
According to the report, on July 2, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft of a utility trailer on Clyde Poole Rd. During the course of the investigation, a vehicle was seen in the area and information was given to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives were able to develop Crystal Dawn Smith, 36, of Charolais Drive in Salisbury, and Matthew Aaron Lee, 35, of the same address, as the suspects in this larceny.
The trailer was located on Courtney Lane and returned to the owners.
Crystal Smith was located in a vehicle near Sides Rd and Upper Palmer. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and several items that had been stolen from retail stores throughout the state.
Detectives were able to track the items to Lowes, Dicks Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, Loves Travel Stop, Walmart, and Home Goods. The items stolen from these retail stores had a total value of $3,257. The value of the recovered utility trailer is $3000.
Crystal Smith was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested on Sunday She received a $25,000 bond.
Matthew Lee was charged with two counts of felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, and felony possession of stolen property and was arrested on 08/10/2020. He received a $10,000 bond. More charges are anticipated for both parties.
