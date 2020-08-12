Sycamore closing taproom, beer garden after employee’s family member tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore Brewing is temporarily closing the taproom and outdoor beer garden after an employee’s family member tested positive for COVID-19.
The brewery posted on social media that they learned a close family member of one of the taproom staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.
There are currently no team members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of caution, the business has decided to close the taproom and outdoor beer garden while sorting through the situation.
The entire staff will receive tests for COVID-19 immediately, and the business is having the entire beer garden and taproom area professionally deep cleaned & sanitized.
“Note that we have already been following stringent nightly sanitization measures, and our incredible staff has been following strict face covering protocol since we opened the outdoor only beer garden in June,” a Facebook post read.
The brewery says it will only reopen the beer garden once staff has taken every step to ensure the safest environment possible and the entire working staff has healthy test results.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.