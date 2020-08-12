Smaller crowd, tighter rules await spectators at Kentucky Derby 146

“The world is in a different place, so we’re all dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re dealing with issues of a quality and injustice,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said. “And so we want to make the Derby something that we can come together. A unifying event as we move forward. But it will be different, we know that. We think it’s important we come together as a community and look to the future.”