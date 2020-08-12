Salisbury pediatrician launches new children’s book

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury pediatrician has launched a new book to help children understand germs.
Dr. Jennifer Hudson, a pediatrician at Salisbury Pediatrics, says her new book “Germ Boogie” is an “entertaining book for children to be able to visualize germs and how they pass. The main character, Germie, is an evil germ that goes from fingers to eyes, nose and mouth. Each time he gets in he multiplies, invites his friends and throws a germ party. Ultimately, Germie goes down the drain when the children wash their hands appropriately.”
“I wrote and illustrated the book and launched it on Amazon,” Dr. Hudson said. “I wrote it many years ago, but decided to finish illustrating it and publish it on Amazon/Kindle since the topic was so important right now. I figured this is some positive news in a time of a lot of negative news.”
The ebook will be free to upload from August 14th- 18th on kindle/Amazon.
“I am trying to spread the word for teachers/daycare workers especially to help give them a tool for teaching about germs as preschools and schools start up,” Hudson added. “It definitely is a timely book to teach kids to keep germs away and wash their hands.”
