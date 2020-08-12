Salisbury pediatrician launches new children’s book

Dr. Jennifer Hudson, a pediatrician at Salisbury Pediatrics, says her new book “Germ Boogie” is an “entertaining book for children to be able to visualize germs and how they pass. The main character, Germie, is an evil germ that goes from fingers to eyes, nose and mouth. Each time he gets in he multiplies, invites his friends and throws a germ party. Ultimately, Germie goes down the drain when the children wash their hands appropriately.”