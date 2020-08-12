Rain chances on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As forecast, the next few days will offer a ramp-up in daily showers and thunderstorms, a trend that will likely linger into at least the start of the weekend.
While no one day looks to be a total washout, the second part of the week will offer a greater rain chance - 50% to 70% - as numerous thundershowers are expected, leading to localized flooding in neighborhoods where excessive rain falls. High temperatures today will push 90° around Charlotte but the heat index will actually make a run into the middle 90s for a few hours this afternoon before any rain comes to town.
Some showers and even a heavier thunderstorm could linger well into the overnight hours as lows bottom out in the lower 70s.
High temperatures are forecast to tail off to the seasonal mid-upper 80s starting Thursday and each day beyond, but before you get excited about slightly cooler readings, the humidity level will remain sky-high, so there really won’t be much relief.
As mentioned above, elevated rain chances are forecast to linger through at least the start of the upcoming weekend, though the trend suggests lowering chances by Sunday and next week.
We are also closely watching the tropics. While no impactful tropical systems look to impact the U.S. in the short term, a new tropical depression halfway between Africa and the Leeward Islands is drifting west and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine in the coming days.
We’ll be monitoring any development and keep you posted should it eventually become a threat.
Keep cool and have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
