Owners feel lasting impact of pandemic five months in, leaders say not all businesses will survive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Although many restaurants and stores are allowed to be open, many are still feeling the affects of COVID-19.
Business owners say there are less customers and the ones who do come are spending less money.
Since the beginning there has been local, state and federal help offered to business owners who were impacted but as county manager Dena Diorio said Wednesday, they can’t all be saved.
“It’s kind of hard to predict right now,” said Marc Kieffer who owns Toucan Louie’s in West Charlotte.
“When this thing whole stared back in march, in my mind. I thought this will be a month and we’ll be back to normal,” Kieffer said.
Five months later and Kieffer says ‘normal’ still feels far away.
“Here we are six months from now and nobody has any idea how much longer it could be,” he said.
So businesses, like Toucan Louie's, are waiting it out, hoping the tides turn.
"Floating along just getting by for now and wait it out long enough for things to get back to normal."
Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte set up loan programs and different funds small businesses could apply for to help them while things were shut down. But eventually that money will end.
County manager Dena Diorio said the impacts of COVID-19 will be widespread.
“They’re struggling, its a hard balance for us to figure out what to do. There’s not going to be enough relief to save every business impacted by COVID,” said Diorio.
Already, Charlotte has seen iconic places like the Manor Theater close its doors. Restaurants like Fitzgerald’s in Uptown did the same, along with countless other businesses.
“There’s only so much small business relief that’s going to be available,” said Diorio.
Toucan Louie’s is still operating and not in any fear of having to close it’s doors soon. But Kieffer, along with all business owners, are hoping things go back to normal sooner rather than later.
