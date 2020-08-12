One rescued from house fire near uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rescued and seriously injured in a house fire just north of uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Edison Street, which is just off of Graham Street near the Graham Street Grill.
Crews arrived to find flames and smoke pouring from the house. It took 23 firefighters around 20 minutes to control the fire, Charlotte fire officials say.
Medic says the person rescued was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on what caused the fire.
