North Carolina high school football won’t start until 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school football will kick off the season in Feb. 2021, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday.
The NCHSAA released its full amended sports schedule Wednesday.
Football practice officially kicks off practice on Feb. 8 with the first games scheduled for Feb. 26. The football regular season will consist of a maximum of seven games.
The first high school athletics of the 2020-21 school year will begin with practice for cross country and volleyball on Nov. 4.
Basketball practice will begin on Dec. 7 while lacrosse and men’s soccer will get under way on Jan. 11.
Men’s and women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball and men’s tennis begin practice on March 1.
On April 12, baseball, women’s tennis, track and field and wrestling will begin to practice.
The amended schedule can be seen below:
Last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston said an ultimate decision for CMS regarding sports wouldn’t be reached until the NCHSAA announced information regarding the Fall sports athletic season.
