Man dies after being pulled from house fire near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was pulled from a house fire just north of uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning has died, according to firefighters.
The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Edison Street, which is just off of Graham Street near the Graham Street Grill.
Crews arrived to find flames and smoke pouring from the house. It took 23 firefighters around 20 minutes to control the fire, Charlotte fire officials say.
Medic says the man pulled from the fire was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Just after 11:30, fire officials confirmed the man had died. His name has not been released.
There’s no word on what caused the fire, but officials say it appears to be accidental.
