Man charged with indecent liberties with children in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with children in Gaston County.
The Gaston County Police and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a joint investigation centering on information received from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
As a result of the investigation, two victims were identified.
Justin Michael Dale Short, 27, was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Short was arrested and taken to the Gaston County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond pending his first appearance in Gaston County District Court.
This is an active investigation.
The Gaston County Police and Homeland Security Investigations encourages anyone with information to contact detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.