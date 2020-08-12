Local pastor says Kamala Harris’ selection as VP candidate will resonate with many

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One leader in the Charlotte community says he is thrilled the vice presidential presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party is Kamala Harris.
Pastor Dwayne Walker leads the Little Rock AME Zion Church in uptown Charlotte and is happy to witness history.
Walker believes Harris being a child of immigrants and a racial background of part Indian and Jamaican makes her resonate with many.
Harris is the first woman of color to be chosen to a major party’s national ticket.
“To have that immigrant background - that she has with her parents being immigrants,” Walker said. “I think it also lends itself to provide such hope - not only to young African American women - but for so many persons that they have a chance to be a part of the American story.”
The pastor says others have told him they are excited about Harris’ selection.
Walker remembers when Harris was in Charlotte campaigning when she was running for president. He met her and said he left impressed.
“How approachable she was,” he said. “I didn’t feel intimidated at all speaking with her. She seemed so friendly.”
Walker is also excited that Kamala Harris is a graduate of an Historically Black College and University better known as an HBCU. Harris attended and graduated from Howard University in Washington, DC.
Walker also attended an HBCU and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Livingstone College in Salisbury, NC.
Walker says having a presumptive vice presidential candidate come from an HBCU sends a strong message about the importance of HBCU’s.
“Hopefully now they can know that persons can go to HBCU and get a quality of an education - anywhere, wherever you go - that you can apply yourself and you can rise to the top to even be considered as vice president - who knows one day president,” Walker said.
Some voters may believe if Harris becomes the next vice president - things will automatically improve for the Black community. Walker won’t say that - but does believe Harris’ race will make a difference.
“The feeling and knowing that someone is there who gets it,” Walker said. “Who knows what we have been through - who’s been through it herself...everything can’t rest on her, but I am sure she will do everything she can to help turn the tide of where we currently are.”
The Democratic National Convention will be held virtually starting Aug. 17. Kamala Harris is expected to address the convention Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.