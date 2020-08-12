‘It’s a little bit of panic mode’ as homeless scramble to find new shelter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some homeless residents who have created a camp just north of Uptown are scrambling to find a new place to stay amdist a looming deadline to vacate a piece of land by Friday.
More than 100 residents have pitched tents in a makeshift encampment some call “tent city” since the start of the pandemic.
For months, volunteers and aid workers have worked in the camp, providing food and supplies to those in the tents.
Two weeks ago, a Charlotte businessman who owns property near the camp filed a lawsuit against two companies that was allowing tents on their property.
Now, residents living on one tract of land have been told they must leave by Friday because the company that owns the property needs it for pre-planned construction.
“So to be honest for our houseless neighbors, the state that they’re in right now it’s a little bit of a panic mode,” Deborah Woolard, who runs the nonprofit Block Love CLT, said. “What you’re asking people who have already survived a pandemic that have been out here since all this started with only a tent, tarp and sleeping bag and the few things that they have been donated throughout this whole pandemic and now you’re going to ask them to be uprooted, whether it’s private property or not it’s still putting them in a little of a frazzle situation like, they’re genuinely scared out here.”
At a briefing on Wednesday, CMPD said it would enforce trespassing laws for those who don’t vacate the property by the deadline.
“Our role is simply to assist the propery owners with the removal of individuals who refuse to cooperate with the lawful request from the property owner vacate their property,” CMPD Captain Brad Koch said.
Koch said the department preferred to get people to comply voluntarily.
“Public health guidelines do not supersede state law or personal property rights and the CMPD has a duty and an obligation to assist the property owners with the removal of individuals who are trespassing.”
