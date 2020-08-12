Huntersville school for children on autism spectrum to reopen with full, in-person instruction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Halton School opened in Huntersville last fall to serve children on the autism spectrum.
Their mission is to fill the gap to support exceptional learners in North Mecklenburg.
School leaders are deciding that virtual learning is just not effective for these students, so they will be reopening with in-person learning five days each week.
Thousands of dollars are going into making sure this is a safe place to learn.
Students will be separated into classrooms of six, temperatures will be checked twice daily and sanitation will be constant.
“They want their child in school as long as we can keep them safe,” founder of the Aspire Carolinas Foundation, Jennifer Nichols, said. “So we have done some really interesting things to get ready for fall!”
They invested in a HEPA filter that scrubs the air in each room five times an hour.
“We’re gonna fog, we’re gonna spray and we bought masks and sheilds,” she said. “We’re gonna wash them every night, we have a mini-washing machine.”
School leaders are working with families to set the expectations.
Lincoln Fisher is a rising 7th grader with Asperger syndrome.
“We’re probably all gonna be wearing masks and shield thingys,” Lincoln said.
His dad says in-person learning is the best way for his son to progress.
“That helps with his focus to be back in the school, especially they’re doing the right measures,” Tom Fisher said.
Nichols agrees that in-person instruction for children on the spectrum just can’t be replaced.
“Having the chance to practice some of their social communication skills, having a chance to form those relationships,” she said.
Kids like Lincoln will get to reunite with friends.
“Kids there have Asperger’s, so they may be different from other Asperger’s kids,” Lincoln said.
His father agrees.
“That’s ok right?” Tom said. “Because they’re just being them. They’re just being kids.”
Twelve students are enrolled at the school. They offer rolling admission so they expect other students to join throughout the school year.
