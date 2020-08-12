Give Lindberg stiff sentence for ‘dangerous,’ ‘brazen’ scheme, prosecutors urge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Greg Lindberg should spend 14 years in prison for attempting to bribe Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in 2018, federal prosecutors said in a Wednesday court filing.
In May, a federal jury in Charlotte convicted Lindberg, a billionaire Durham businessman, and associate John Gray of two corruption charges in what has been described as one of North Carolina’s worst government scandals.
In return for Causey removing an insurance regulator whom Lindberg found meddlesome, the businessman offered to channel $2 million into Causey’s re-election campaign.
Eventually, the conspirators decided to mask the money as donations to the state Republican Party, a scheme that then-GOP Chairman Robin Hayes agreed to assist, court documents show.
Causey, a Republican, alerted the FBI. As negotiations with Lindberg, Hayes and Gray continued, he wore a government wire. The resulting recorded conversations became the cornerstone of the prosecution’s case.
In their sentencing memo for Hayes, prosecutors recommended probation, citing the five-term former congressman’s remorse and willingness to plead guilty before trial.
On Wednesday, their filing served as a further public rebuke of Lindberg and Gray.
“The defendants offered a $2 million bribe to buy the elected Commissioner of Insurance and to choose their own regulator,” Lindberg’s prosecutors said in a withering sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday afternoon with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn.
“They attempted to cloak their scheme with the appearance of legitimate campaign contributions. And even now, after being caught, confronted with explicit recordings of their criminal conduct, and convicted at trial, the defendants have refused to accept any responsibility for their actions, instead blaming the very public official who they tried to bribe.”
Lindberg’s and Gray’s sentences, according to the prosecutors’ filing, “should reflect the seriousness of their conduct, which was as dangerous as it was brazen.”
Cogburn will announce the sentencing on Aug. 19.
Lindberg’s chief attorney, Brandon McCarthy of Dallas, did not immediately respond to an Observer email seeking comment.
