Four pregnant cows shot and killed in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say someone shot and killed four pregnant cows in Union County.
Union County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an animal cruelty case involving the shooting of four pregnant Black Angus cows.
The incident happened on a large tract of land on South Providence Road near Waxhaw.
The investigation began in late July after the discovery of several cows injured by gunshots.
Two of the cows were dead upon discovery and the other two were euthanized due to the extent of their injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services Division has continued pursuing leads and gathering information but thus far, no suspects have been identified.
If you have information about this matter, please call the UCSO at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.
