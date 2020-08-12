A first for Rowan County: New cancer institute opens in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Novant Health: Novant Health today announced the opening of the Novant Health Wallace Cancer Institute, a 32,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer treatment center dedicated to providing Rowan County residents with life-giving care close to home. The new facility, a department of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, brings together cancer experts, leading-edge technology and resources designed for ensuring patient comfort and healing, all in one location.
“The Wallace Cancer Institute brings together comprehensive cancer services, multidisciplinary experts, leading-edge technologies and cancer support services all in one beautiful facility,” said Dr. Steven Limentani, senior vice president and system lead of Novant Health Cancer Institute. “Every aspect of the new Wallace Cancer Institute has been designed with the patient in mind to give them the best, most comprehensive cancer care in this county.”
Also announced today, Carolina Oncology Associates, a renowned hematology and oncology clinic in Salisbury, is joining Novant Health and relocating to the Wallace Cancer Institute. Board-certified medical oncologists Dr. William Brinkley, Dr. Mark Wimmer, and Dr. Swetha Gujja, along with two nurse practitioners and support staff will continue to offer patients the most advanced diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders.
The institute’s robust radiation therapy department, led by board-certified radiation oncologist, Dr. Gregory Mitro, includes a new TrueBeam linear accelerator, the latest advance in radiotherapy technology. This new technology precisely targets and destroys cancer cells anywhere in the body while preserving healthy tissue and does so quickly, which can shorten a patient’s treatment time.
To assist with the physical and emotional challenges that a cancer diagnosis can bring, the institute offers a range of support services that include an oncology dietician, nurse navigators, genetic counseling, social services to assist patients with transportation and other needs and a boutique offering specialized items such as wigs, scarves, mastectomy bras and prostheses and special clothing.
The new institute is named in recognition of a gift from Salisbury residents, Lee and Mona Lisa Wallace.
“This beautiful, state-of-the-art facility would not have been possible without the tremendous support of our community,” said Gary Blabon, president and chief operating officer of Rowan Medical Center. “Thanks to the generosity of over 1,300 donors, we are able to give residents of this community access to world-class cancer treatment right here at home.”
Other features of the new institute include:
· 20 private infusion suites where patients receive chemotherapy in a peaceful environment equipped with specialized chairs to maximize comfort.
· 21 patient exam rooms.
· Conference suite for community education and clinical team collaborations.
· Access to groundbreaking clinical trials.
· Aluminum sculpture entitled “Rising Phoenix”
· The Hurley Healing Garden, a tranquil outdoor space featuring plants, flowers and rock water fountain.
Rowan Medical Center’s cancer program has received full accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer (CoC). This designation recognizes the hospital for providing quality, comprehensive care using a multidisciplinary approach. Fewer than one-third of cancer programs in the country are CoC-accredited.
The Wallace Cancer Institute is located at 631 Mocksville Ave. in Salisbury. To learn more about services offered or to make an appointment, visit NovantHealth.org/WallaceCancer.
