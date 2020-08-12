Expect increasing storm chances through the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stormy overnight, most neighborhoods across the WBTV viewing area are bracing for the return of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Meanwhile, high temperatures will top out at or below the 90° mark just before the wet weather moves in. Dew points will not back off with the increase rainfall, so heat indices will still soar to mid-90s when we the heat reaches its peak during the late afternoon period.
Today's storms will be scattered and will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. The main threats from these storms will be from frequent cloud to ground lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.
However, slow moving and occasionally stationary storms and heavy rain showers will pose a threat of locally excessive rainfall and flash flooding, especially in communities that have received heavy rainfall over the past few days.
Like last night, a few showers and storms could survive through the overnight night hours and carry over into early Thursday morning. However, most communities will just remain humid and cloudy after this evening's wet weather dissipates.
Lows will fall into the lower 70s across the Piedmont and 60s in the Mountains and Foothills. The stormy cycle continues into Thursday with the relatively high chance for on-and-off downpours and storms during the morning, afternoon and evening hours.
The wet trend rolls on into Friday and the first part of the weekend. As a result of the increase in rainfall and cloud cover, high temperatures will fall slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s.
Slightly drier conditions will be in place by Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
