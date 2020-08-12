Expect heavy rain from afternoon thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are stuck in a pattern of warm and muggy days, with a good chance for afternoon and evening storms.
We should expect storms to be a possibility through this evening.
They may temporarily drop the temperatures, but the humidity will hold on tight. Temperatures will be slow to fall to the low 70s overnight.
Thursday and Friday will bring much of the same. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There’s a 60 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms.
The biggest threat will be heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Even if a storm isn’t severe, if it sits over one spot for too long, localized flooding could become a problem.
The weekend will bring a slightly lower rain chance. Highs will be in the mid 80s. There’s a 40-50% chance for thunderstorms each afternoon.
It looks like we will get a little bit of a break early next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s but rain chances drop to 30 percent.
We are keeping an eye Tropical Depression Eleven. The storm is likely to become a tropical storm tonight.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.