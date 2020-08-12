CMS student-athletes hope tonight’s school board meeting sparks action to create a fall sports plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At tonight’s CMS board meeting, several people signed up to address the board about fall sports in the district. As of now, there is none-- not even practice.
Conditioning was suppose to start back on July 6th, but on the 3rd, they pulled the plug and never set a possible start date and that has created a lot of frustration.
As CMS student-athletes watch their peers in counties surrounding the district work out, condition, and even throw the football around, CMS coaches are getting text that don’t sit well with them.
“I had a player text me and say ‘just in case we don’t play football this year, I love you coach and I appreciate everything you did for me’ and that was heartbreaking,” said coach Mike Natoli who is the head coach at Independence. “A lot of these kids feel like they have no hope.”
Tonight is just another chance for folks to voice their opinion on fall sports, but it’s not the first time.
The students spoke their peace on July 22nd with a peaceful protest. As a part of that protest, K.D. Redfearn, who is a senior football player at Myers Park, provided an in depth list of reasons of why it is safe for them to be on the field practicing. He sent the list to the CMS board and a handful of assistant superintendents. Of the 20 people who received the list, only 2 responded to him.
“I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t think CMS cares,” said Redfearn. “It amazes me to see some of the responses I got from some of the people. I don’t think they really care right now.”
At this point, the hope is something was said Tuesday night to move to action to get a plan in place for the return of sports to CMS. Any plan that removes this dark cloud over the heads of the student-athletes and coaches.
“I wish they could open their eyes and see how it effects us as people and as a community,” said Redfearn. “A lot of people depend on football. It’s just their only way out. I know one kid, without football, he probably would be in jail and I just don’t think CMS understands that. Hopefully they can just open their eyes and just look.”
“Our biggest argument right now just needs to be on us being able to practice and see our kids,” said coach Natoli. “That’s the most important thing to us.”
